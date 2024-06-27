PG A.M.: Eyes drawn to Kemp ahead of Atlanta presidential debate

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The governor had refused to answer that question since March, even flipping the question on one of your Insiders at a “Politically Georgia” live event. But on Wednesday, he answered it with something of a grin.

“I always try to go vote and, you know, play a part in it, but look, at that point it didn’t really matter,” Kemp said, before repeating that he’ll “support the ticket” and back Trump in November.

With that, the governor continued a political two-step that has helped define his rise to national prominence — and could shape a run for U.S. Senate in 2026 or a White House bid of his own beyond that.

He’s pledged his support to Trump despite his tortured personal history with the former president. But he’s no MAGA warrior. Instead, he’d rather focus his efforts on electing down-ticket legislative candidates far from the national radar.

And whether Trump wins or loses, Kemp could emerge as a Republican who helped the GOP cause without tying himself closely to the candidate.

KLB BACK WITH BIDEN. Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor and Biden White House official, has been tapped as a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign.

She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she decided to join the campaign staff after growing worried about the possibility of former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The first three years of Bottoms’ term as mayor coincided with Trump’s tenure as president. She said her experience with him was characterized by “chaos and uncertainty.”

“Leaders have a lot to deal with,” she said. “But to add an erratic leader in the White House on top of that makes our job especially hard.”

The news of Bottoms joining the Biden-Harris campaign staff was first reported by Ebony.

‘LIES, ALL LIES.’ State Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross was in the state Capitol on Wednesday for a committee hearing when he happened upon a campaign event for President Joe Biden ahead of tonight’s debate.

Asked by a reporter what he thought of comments made by former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, two Republicans who have endorsed Biden in his reelection bid, Still said, “Lies, all lies,” and walked away.

Still is under felony indictment in Fulton County, along with former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen other Trump allies, for election interference. Still has said his casting an electoral college vote for Trump in 2020 did not break any laws.

TRAFFIC ALERT. The only thing sure to tie up Atlanta traffic more than rush hour is the arrival of not one but two presidential candidates with Secret Service details at airports on opposite ends of the city during rush hour.

Expect major tie-ups in Cobb County as Air Force One lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base with President Joe Biden, and equally snagged streets south of Atlanta as former President Donald Trump and “Trump Force One” are wheels down at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at the same time.

Be sure to follow live traffic updates at AJC.com.

TODAY IN ATLANTA:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and the Democratic National Committee host a labor leaders breakfast ahead of the presidential debate.

Warnock, state Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and health care advocates hold a news conference on the Affordable Care Act to highlight former President Donald Trump’s promises to end the ACA if elected.

Debate watch parties are happening across the region, including a blowout event at Adventure Outdoors in Suwanee hosted by the Georgia GOP and the DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton county Republican parties.

The CNN presidential debate begins at 9 p.m. Here’s where to watch.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hosts a VIP debate watch party in Buckhead, with remarks to follow from Trump.

President Joe Biden plans a post-debate stop at a watch party hosted by the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Georgia.

YOUR TURN. What would you ask President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump at tonight’s debate if you were a moderator? Would you ask about the economy? Immigration? Abortion? Jan. 6?

Just send a note to our email addresses listed below, and we’ll use your ideas for our coverage. We want to hear from you.

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” we preview tonight’s presidential debate with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, and CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, a Morehouse man and former Democratic lawmaker.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Wednesday’s show featured former Georgia U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, who talked about his initiative to instill confidence in the outcome of the 2024 election, and former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, another Georgian who outlined what he hoped to hear from former President Donald Trump in tonight’s debate.

The AJC’s Michelle Baruchman talked about the news outlet’s latest poll results and what they tell us about how young voters are viewing the presidential contest.

REUNITED. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter was spotted on Wednesday with hotel heiress Paris Hilton, his frequent wing-woman on the topic of improving oversight of treatment facilities that target “troubled teens.”

The two have done joint TV appearances and news conferences in the past, and Wednesday was no exception. Hilton has become a frequent visitor in Washington where she shares her own story of experiencing abuse at one of these facilities, and she testified during a committee hearing.

Carter, R-St. Simons Island, and Hilton are urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide more oversight and transparency of such facilities.

While their advocacy is a serious matter, journalists can’t help but note that glamorous Hilton and the drably dressed congressman from southeast Georgia make quite the odd couple.

A buddy carter/ Paris Hilton hit here in the capitol. @jmart pic.twitter.com/quO4VCBUCx — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 26, 2024

GOING ‘OLD STYLE.’ Democrat Shawn Harris is the longest of long shots in the November election, challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the deep red 14th Congressional District. Yet he recently told members of the Polk County Democratic Committee he has a now-proven strategy to connect with northwest Georgia voters.

“We went back to old-style retail politics,” Harris said of his campaign ahead of his runoff election victory last week. “We did social media, of course, but … I was at events in Rome, Polk, Paulding and Cobb. We actually went out and touched people.”

Harris is a cattle farmer and a retired U.S. Army brigadier general. He received 69% of votes in his runoff win.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden travels to Atlanta to debate former President Donald Trump.

The House continues working through amendments on appropriations legislation.

The Senate is in recess until July 8.

NO RECOUNT. Gwinnett County School Board member Karen Mulzac Watkins announced Wednesday she won’t ask for a recount of her runoff election despite finishing just 17 votes behind her opponent, former teacher Rachel Stone.

A statement from Watkins’ campaign said she would “respect the results” of the election but raised objections to Georgia’s runoff system as an example of systemic voter suppression. Watkins won 41% of the 18,590 votes cast in a three-candidate contest in May, but just fewer than half of the 3,719 votes in the June runoff.

“This situation is a clear example of how runoff elections impact our democracy and why it’s crucial to learn from this experience,” Watkins stated. “Georgia is one of a small number of states that use runoffs in elections, and this process can significantly dilute voter turnout.”

RIVIAN REBOOT? Rivian officials have said the automaker’s decision to halt construction of an assembly plant in Georgia is a postponement, not an abandonment. On Tuesday, that commitment gained more credibility when Volkswagen pledged to invest $5 billion to partner with Rivian to develop EV software technologies.

The capital infusion gives Rivian the funding to grow and launch the factory, Rivian officials said. The facility site, located an hour east of Atlanta near Social Circle, is prepped for construction.

The AJC’s Zachary Hansen has more on the deal with VW and what it could mean for the Georgia plant in a story published Wednesday. Rivian’s agreement to build a factory in the state includes a $1.5 billion incentives package approved by Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders.

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.