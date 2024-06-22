Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta

Leaders in both parties are using the event to raise campaign money.

The Democratic Party of Georgia has an official watch party in Atlanta where tickets start at $24 for advance purchase. Those who want to be recognized as “BFD” donors (a reference to Biden’s spicy hot-mic moment at the signing of the Affordable Care Act) will need to shell out $2,400.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her Wall Street husband, Jeff Sprecher, are hosting an event that Trump is expected to attend alongside the host of allies jockeying to become his running mate. The minimum requirement to attend is donating or raising at least $10,000 for the GOP ticket.

There are also numerous smaller events across the state where attendance is free and RSVP is encouraged but not required. Organizers are just hoping that attendees spend some cash at the restaurants and breweries serving as hosts.

WATCH PARTIES FOR REPUBLICANS

Trump campaign, Republican National Committee, Georgia GOP, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton counties: Adventure Outdoors, 2500 Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Doors open at 7 p.m. https://gopvictory.com/ga/debatewatch7187/

Atlanta Young Republicans: Hudson Grill Midtown, 942 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Doors open at 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/854659566688793/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Conserve the Culture: KORE Steak House, 585 Franklin Gateway SE #150, Marietta. Doors open at 7 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biggest-presidential-debate-watch-party-in-atlanta-tickets-926726884057?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Midtown Atlanta: Hilton Garden Inn & Suites, 97 10th St. NW Atlanta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. https://www.itickets.com/events/479328

Buckhead: Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband, Jeff Sprecher, are hosting a watch party that will conclude with remarks from Trump after he leaves CNN’s studios.

WATCH PARTIES FOR DEMOCRATS

Democratic Party of Georgia official watch party: Wild Heaven Brewing, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the party doesn’t end until midnight. Purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/atldebate.

North Fulton: Magic Soul Food, 8610 Roswell Road, Suite 690, Sandy Springs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. https://www.mobilize.us/georgiademocrats/event/635506/

South Fulton: T.G.I. Friday’s, 3670 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. https://www.mobilize.us/georgiademocrats/event/637439/

Cobb: Luckey’s BBQ, 2365 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Starting at 7:30 p.m. https://www.mobilize.us/georgiademocrats/event/634795/

Gwinnett: Gwinnett County Democratic Party headquarters, 6855 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Suite 2360, Norcross. Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. https://www.mobilize.us/georgiademocrats/event/637477/

Cherokee County: The Holler, 301 W Main St., Canton. Doors open at 8 p.m. https://www.mobilize.us/georgiademocrats/event/636976/