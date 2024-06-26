Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms joins Biden campaign

Other polling shows has also shown Trump with an edge in other battleground states.

“I put myself in the seat of a typical voter this cycle. I’ve got teenagers on one side; I have my mom on the other,” Bottoms said. " I’m working and I’m dialing in personally and professionally. We can’t go back.”

The first three years of Bottoms’ term as mayor coincided with Trump’s tenure in the White House. She said her experience with him was characterized by “chaos and uncertainty.”

“Leaders have a lot to deal with,” she said. “But to add an erratic leader in the White House on top of that makes our job especially hard.”

Bottoms served as Biden’s director of the Office of Public Engagement and a senior adviser at the White House from July 2022 through April 2023. Four years ago, during Biden’s first campaign for president, she traveled the nation to stump on his behalf.