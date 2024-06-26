Exclusive: AJC poll: Young voters not happy with their presidential choices
How to watch the Atlanta CNN debate

Thursday's debate between President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump is set to begin at 9 a.m. on CNN and several of its affiliate channels. (AP Photo, File)

By
0 minutes ago

This year’s first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will originate from CNN in Atlanta, but viewers will have a choice of cable and streaming options to watch or listen.

Where to watch: The debate will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and on CNN.com. It also will be available for simulcast by other networks.

Live stream: AJC will carry a livestream of the debate on ajc.com

Moderators: CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators. There will be no studio audience.

Format: The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. Both candidates will speak at identical podiums.

Equipment: CNN rules say the candidates cannot bring “props or pre-written notes,” but they will be given a pen, paper and bottled water.

ExploreRules set for Biden and Trump presidential debate in Atlanta

