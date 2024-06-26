This year’s first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will originate from CNN in Atlanta, but viewers will have a choice of cable and streaming options to watch or listen.
Where to watch: The debate will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and on CNN.com. It also will be available for simulcast by other networks.
Live stream: AJC will carry a livestream of the debate on ajc.com
Moderators: CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators. There will be no studio audience.
Format: The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. Both candidates will speak at identical podiums.
Equipment: CNN rules say the candidates cannot bring “props or pre-written notes,” but they will be given a pen, paper and bottled water.
