This year’s first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will originate from CNN in Atlanta, but viewers will have a choice of cable and streaming options to watch or listen.

Where to watch: The debate will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and on CNN.com. It also will be available for simulcast by other networks.

Live stream: AJC will carry a livestream of the debate on ajc.com