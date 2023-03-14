Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reflects on White House tenure

During her first days on the job, she worked from a closet at her home in Atlanta because it was the only place she could get reliable internet access. In Washington, she invited various groups to the White House for tours and meetings, and she launched an effort to host events in every state that will continue under her replacement, Steven Benjamin, the former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina.

It has all paid off, Bottoms said.

“I’m pleased to say when you look at the data and you look at where we were in June with 35% approval ratings, our approval ratings, they’re much higher,” she said. “I think the last time I checked they were about eight points higher.”

Biden also sought Bottoms’ opinion and continues to include her in discussions on topics such as the police killing of Tyre Nichols, the debt ceiling and even the recent collapse of two banks.

And that also means Bottoms has been clear with Biden on her support for Atlanta hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2024. The final decision is up to the president, and the other two finalists are Chicago and New York City.

“I will always be a former mayor of Atlanta,” Bottoms said. “There obviously are so many things that go into considering whether or not to choose one location over the other at the end of the day. This is a decision that will be made by the head of our party and that is the president, so the president is very clear on where I stand. And I think the rest of the senior team is clear on where my preference is.”