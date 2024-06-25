Volkswagen Group plans to invest an initial $1 billion in Rivian, taking an equity position in the startup and becoming one of the company’s largest investors. The planned partnership includes $4 billion in additional investments through 2026, according to a news release. The software technologies from the joint partnership are expected to be used in both companies’ future EVs.

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe reiterated Tuesday that he remains committed to building its Georgia factory as the company scales, and he said the joint venture with Volkswagen will help with that endeavor.

“This partnership does provide really a capital roadmap to not only secure and support the launch of R2 in Normal but also support the launch of that midsize platform in our Georgia facility and our path to positive free cash flow,” he said.

He went on to say that, “Knowing that we have a partner that’s not only interested in our success, because of the technical partnership, but also because of their equity ownership in us, is really helpful.”

Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

