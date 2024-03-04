‘Politically Georgia’: SCOTUS rules unanimously Trump must stay on state ballots

Monday on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell talk to Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor Geoff Duncan, and professors Alan Abramowitz and Anthony Michael Kreis.
Moments before the show went live on air, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that former President Donald Trump can stay on the ballot in Colorado. Georgia State University professor Anthony Michael Kreis says, “(The court ruled) states don’t have the ability to enforce the 14th Amendment, Section 3 disqualification provision for those who have engaged or aided and abetted an insurrection because states shouldn’t be able to have that kind of authority over federal office seekers.” This ruling also ends efforts in Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to disqualify Trump from the ballot.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes as more than a dozen states and American Samoa prepare to cast their ballots in this week’s Super Tuesday contests. Nikki Haley marked her first primary win over the weekend as she carried Washington, D.C. But Haley still trails far behind Trump in the race to become the Republican nominee.
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan adds, “You have to dig one layer deeper than just the topline number that Donald Trump wins these states’ primaries. It’s that he’s not winning with a big enough margin to win the general election. ... It’s going to be so interesting over the next umpteen months to see where do these disenfranchised Republicans go.”
Georgia’s presidential primary is a little over a week away on March 12. On the other side of the aisle, first lady Jill Biden campaigned last week in Georgia, and President Joe Biden is set to visit Saturday.
Then, back in the Georgia courts, Judge Scott McAfee heard closing arguments on the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade from prosecuting the Trump election conspiracy case. McAfee said last week that he hopes to rule on the case in the coming weeks.
Tuesday on “Politically Georgia,” Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz.
