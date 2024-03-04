‘Politically Georgia’: SCOTUS rules unanimously Trump must stay on state ballots

Monday on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell talk to Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor Geoff Duncan, and professors Alan Abramowitz and Anthony Michael Kreis.

Moments before the show went live on air, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that former President Donald Trump can stay on the ballot in Colorado. Georgia State University professor Anthony Michael Kreis says, “(The court ruled) states don’t have the ability to enforce the 14th Amendment, Section 3 disqualification provision for those who have engaged or aided and abetted an insurrection because states shouldn’t be able to have that kind of authority over federal office seekers.” This ruling also ends efforts in Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to disqualify Trump from the ballot.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes as more than a dozen states and American Samoa prepare to cast their ballots in this week’s Super Tuesday contests. Nikki Haley marked her first primary win over the weekend as she carried Washington, D.C. But Haley still trails far behind Trump in the race to become the Republican nominee.