Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary

The Biden campaign is already stepping up its focus on Georgia as November nears. Vice President Kamala Harris has visited several times, and first lady Jill Biden launched a “Women for Biden” event Friday in Atlanta with an unusually sharp attack against Trump.

She said Trump “spent a lifetime tearing (women) down and devaluing our existence” as she highlighted Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights.

“I’ve been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the heart of his agenda,” the first lady said, adding that Trump “mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments and brags about assault.”

It’s not yet known whether Trump will visit Georgia before the March 12 primary, though his campaign has touted endorsements from a growing number of state GOP officials, activists and donors. Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans who have fraught relationships with Trump have pledged to support him if he’s the nominee.

After a string of victories over Republican Nikki Haley, Trump’s campaign is aiming to knock her out of the race during a spree of Super Tuesday states that hold votes on March 5. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Haley pointedly wouldn’t say whether she would compete in Georgia.

Biden’s visit comes amid intense focus on immigration and public safety after the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who authorities say was bludgeoned to death after she went out for a run on the campus of the University of Georgia.

Police have charged a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who they say unlawfully crossed the U.S. border in 2022 in Riley’s death. Both Biden and Trump traveled to Texas this week to highlight their plans to deter illegal immigration.