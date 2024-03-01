Closing arguments end, judge says he’ll rule within 2 weeks

Judge Scott McAfee said he hopes to rule within two weeks on whether Futon DA Fani Willis should be disqualified from the Trump prosecution.

Closing arguments concluded after each side spent 90 minutes summing up their case.

McAfee told the court there are several legal issues he must consider before he can rule on the case.

“There’s several legal issues to sort through,” McAfee said. “Several factual determinations that I have to make. And those aren’t ones I can make at this moment. I’ll be taking the time to make sure that I give this case the full consideration it’s due.”