Politically Georgia: Chancellor Sonny Perdue takes over the state’s higher ed

CLAXTON, GA - JANUARY 7, 2021: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks at an event at the Spring Hollow Farm in Claxton, Ga. about bringing high speed internet to two rural Georgia counties. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

In less than 20 years, Sonny Perdue has gone from being the first Republican Governor of Georgia since Reconstruction, to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to chancellor of the state’s public university system.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by AJC senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to look at how Perdue will handle the transformation into education.

Our team will also discuss why Gov. Brian Kemp helped ensure his top Republican rival’s first-cousin landed this coveted position.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

