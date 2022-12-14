Oversight of outside election money proposed by Georgia election board

Smaller, rural counties trend heavily toward Republicans in Georgia, while the Democratic base is in urban areas like metro Atlanta.

While much of the funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life went to Democratic-leaning counties, several majority Republican counties also benefited. The organization’s grants in 2020 included at least $9.4 million to DeKalb County, $6 million to Fulton County, $4.2 million to Gwinnett County, nearly $1.7 million to Douglas County, $765,000 to Cherokee County and $360,000 to Paulding County.

The money went toward elections staffing, hazard pay, absentee ballot postage costs, equipment, voter outreach and personal protective gear.

Any grant applications from counties would be available for public comment for at least 30 days, based on a recommendation by State Election Board member Janice Johnston. Grant funding wouldn’t be allowed for normal election operational costs.

“I’m opposed to grants and the influence it has and the effect on behavior it results in for the recipients of such grants,” said Johnston, a Georgia Republican Party appointee to the board. “If there are grants and the State Election Board is the one to administer this, then I would recommend that all these grant applications be posted publicly.”

The General Assembly could consider the State Election Board’s grant funding proposal during next year’s legislative session, which starts in January.