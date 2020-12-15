DeKalb gets another $4.6M grant to help with elections

DeKalb COO Zach Williams said Tuesday that a lot of the new grant would be “focused on expanding voter education and outreach efforts, and really promoting early voting and avoiding crowds wherever possible.”

Advance in-person voting started Monday at a dozen locations in DeKalb. A 13th location — at Agnes Scott College in Decatur — opens Dec. 21. View the full schedule below.

The county also has more than 30 dropboxes available for those who choose to vote by absentee ballot. The list below includes all but four new dropbox locations that went live on Monday.

The new boxes are located at: the Stonecrest Library at 3123 Klondike Road in Lithonia; the DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center at 25 Warren Street SE in Atlanta; the North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee; and the South DeKalb Senior Center at 1931 Candler Road in Decatur.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS AND SCHEDULE:

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS: