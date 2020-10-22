Gwinnett receives $4.2M in grants for election security, coronavirus safety

The funds will help the county provide physical and technological support for its elections systems, as well as buy protective equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for poll workers.

The largest of the four grants approved was for $4.1 million, given by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan non-profit group dedicated to providing information to voters and helping governments use modern technology for election administration. The group has received $250 million in funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.