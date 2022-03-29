Election officials criticize ‘security theater’ of Georgia voting bill

Joseph Kirk, election supervisor for Bartow County, said additional chain-of-custody procedures such as seals and transfer forms would be counterproductive when election officials are working in a secured room.

“There are two kinds of security in elections: There’s real security that we need, and then there’s security theater,” Kirk said. “All it really does is make folks feel better without accomplishing any good toward securing our elections.”

Many of the more than 50 people who spoke during the three-hour hearing said the proposals could create problems.

Voting rights groups said giving the GBI more authority to police elections could intimidate voters. Currently, election infractions are handled primarily by election investigators in the secretary of state’s office, which at times has requested GBI assistance.

“Most people that I’ve talked to are saying they don’t want to go vote because they think they will be targeted in some way by this bill,” said Luis Zaldivar of the immigrant organization CASA. “I’m here to speak about the fears I hear in the community about this.”

The legislation is the latest effort to change Georgia election rules after the General Assembly approved a larger overhaul last year. The previous bill limited ballot drop boxes, imposed additional absentee voter ID requirements and allowed state takeovers of county election offices.

This year’s legislation, House Bill 1164, focuses more on how elections are run.

Local election officials said they’re worried about the loss of millions of dollars in outside funding, such as $43 million donated to over 40 Georgia counties in the 2020 election cycle by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an organization backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans say the donations favored Democratic counties.

Caption Karli Swift of the DeKalb Board of Elections says elections would be less secure and expressed concerns over unfunded mandates as she addresses Georgia senators hearing from the public and county election directors about their concerns with a sweeping voting bill that increases police powers and ballot inspections at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

“That funding was needed to meet budget deficits, and that was before you implemented these new unfunded mandates,” said Karli Swift, a member of the DeKalb County elections board who is active in Democratic Party politics. “Do you want us to fail when administering elections?”

The bill would require any nongovernmental funding to be reviewed by the State Election Board and then distributed in a “fair and equitable” manner across Georgia.

Everyone who testified opposed some or all of the bill.

“This will be crippling to us,” said Malinda Hodge, a Democratic member of the Chatham County elections board. “This just feels like undue stress and chaos for us.”

The legislation would also grant poll watchers “meaningful” access to vote counting, make it a felony to threaten violence against poll workers, and reduce the number of required voting machines at election day polling places to account for people who voted early.

Several people at the hearing praised the bill’s requirement that employers give workers time off to vote either on election day or during early voting. Current law only mandates voting time on election day.

Members the group VoterGA, who last year lost a lawsuit attempting to inspect absentee ballots from the 2020 election, supported a part of the bill that would make original ballots public records available at county clerk’s offices. Under existing statutes, ballots can only be unsealed by a judge’s order, though digital ballot images can be disclosed.

Based on the public testimony, senators could make changes to the bill before it receives a committee vote and then moves toward a full vote on the Senate floor.

Georgia election bill

House Bill 1464 would: