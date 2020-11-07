LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vote count nears end as Biden leads by 7,200

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump early Saturday morning after election officials had counted almost all votes in Georgia.
Biden was ahead by 7,248 votes after he gained another 2,800 absentee and provisional votes overnight in Fulton County.
Few ballots remain to be counted across Georgia, but exactly how many wasn’t clear.
The deadline for overseas and military absentee ballots to be received by county offices was Friday. Voters also had until Friday to correct problems with their absentee or provisional ballots when verification of their identity was needed.
County election offices reported receiving just 983 new absentee ballots Friday. It’s possible that additional ballots were received before the deadline but hadn’t yet been processed.
The next significant batch of votes will come from Gwinnett County, which was working Saturday to complete its count. There were about 538 absentee and 965 provisional ballots remaining to be counted in Gwinnett.
Late Friday, a runoff became certain between Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.
The Associated Press called the race after Ossoff gained enough votes to put Perdue beneath the 50% required to win the race outright.
There will also be a second U.S. Senate runoff between Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Both runoffs are scheduled for Jan. 5.
