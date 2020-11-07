LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vote count nears end as Biden leads by 7,200

County election offices reported receiving just 983 new absentee ballots Friday. It’s possible that additional ballots were received before the deadline but hadn’t yet been processed.

The next significant batch of votes will come from Gwinnett County, which was working Saturday to complete its count. There were about 538 absentee and 965 provisional ballots remaining to be counted in Gwinnett.

Late Friday, a runoff became certain between Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The Associated Press called the race after Ossoff gained enough votes to put Perdue beneath the 50% required to win the race outright.

There will also be a second U.S. Senate runoff between Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Both runoffs are scheduled for Jan. 5.

Previous updates: Biden’s lead in Georgia up to 7,200 votes