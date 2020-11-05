NBC makes call: Ossoff, Perdue head for runoff in Georgia

Ossoff forced the runoff in nail-biting fashion. Perdue built a significant cushion in rural and exurban parts of the state, but Ossoff’s strength in the suburbs cut into the margins. As absentee ballots from Democratic-leaning areas continued to be counted, Ossoff steadily brought Perdue under the 50% threshold.

Though Perdue long warned that Georgia’s tight midterm election in 2018 was a “wake-up call,” the incumbent was the early favorite to win a second term in office. He had a hefty campaign account, a formidable political network and popularity so strong among Republicans that he didn’t draw a primary challenger.

But Ossoff, an investigative journalist, proved a formidable opponent. Three years after he narrowly lost a nationally watched runoff in a U.S. House race, Ossoff revived his fundraising machine and scored an outright win in a crowded Democratic primary by focusing his attacks squarely on Perdue.

The general election campaign quickly took on familiar contours. Ossoff branded the Republican an agent of a “corrupt” status quo who put his loyalty to President Donald Trump over the best interests of Georgians. Perdue, a 70-year-old former corporate executive, labeled Ossoff an inexperienced usurper who would lead Georgia toward “socialism.”

As polls showed the race tightening, the two lobbed increasingly sharp attacks at each other. Perdue suggested Ossoff is in league with terrorists and falsely claimed he was endorsed by Communists. Ossoff called Perdue a “straight-up corruption” artist who abused his power.

At their debate on Oct. 28, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff hurled accusations at each other involving China and the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

The back-and-forth reached a crescendo at a second — and what turned out to be final — debate last week.

Perdue criticized Ossoff’s firm for selling a documentary to a Hong Kong-based company with ties to China, while the Democrat hammered the incumbent for not taking more steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In a moment that went viral, Ossoff turned toward the incumbent and called him a “crook.”

It epitomized the clash in the debate. Ossoff has maintained since entering the race that Washington is profoundly corrupt and that Perdue and other Republicans prioritize donors who cut large campaign checks over the voters who put them in office.

Perdue and his allies have parsed Ossoff’s every statement to depict him as a left-wing radical, in particular seizing on comments the Democrat made over the summer linking federal law enforcement funding to performance metrics as evidence he wants to defund the police. Ossoff flatly denies that.

Unlike past Georgia statewide races, both campaigns eagerly sought to nationalize the race. Perdue emphasized his role as one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill and his history of counseling the president on issues such as immigration and trade.

Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks before President Donald Trump's arrival at a campaign rally Sunday in Rome. Perdue has frequently cited his close connection to the president. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

And the two appeared together Sunday at Trump’s rally in Rome, where the president declared Perdue was “respected like you would not believe all over Washington” and urged voters to defeat his “nothing” opponent.

Ossoff, who in 2017 rigorously avoided ties to polarizing national Democrats, embraced Biden and other party figures in this race. At an election-eve rally, former President Barack Obama gushed over Ossoff and derided Perdue as “chicken” for pulling out of a third scheduled debate.

All told, roughly $150 million was spent on the airwaves in the Perdue-Ossoff matchup. Still, many voters expressed confusion over the twin contests, since the other involved 20 candidates clogging the same special election ballot for Loeffler’s seat.

Perdue played an above-the-fray role in that race, abstaining from endorsing either Loeffler or fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. But the bitter GOP infighting in that race also meant Perdue had to campaign solo, while Ossoff and Warnock rallied together in the closing days of the race.

Both campaigns expressed confidence about the next grueling nine-week phase.

“If overtime is required when all of the votes have been counted, we’re ready, and we will win,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said.

Ossoff’s campaign manager Ellen Foster said Georgians “are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists.”