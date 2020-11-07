Atlanta rally to push vote counting turns into Biden celebration

After President Donald Trump’s lead in Georgia’s election withered and he claimed victory was being stolen from him with fraudulent mail-in ballots, groups supporting Biden called the event for noon Saturday.

Trump initially led in Georgia but, as predicted by election watchers, his margin eroded when absentee ballots, many from Democratic-leaning areas, were added to the tally. Then, late in the week, Biden surpassed Trump and by Saturday held a fractional lead, with few uncounted ballots remaining.

Pennsylvania beat Georgia to the finish though. As the last votes were still being counted, The Associated Press and other media outlets called the Keystone State for Biden, which gave him enough apparent Electoral College votes to claim the presidency.

Trump has vowed legal action. Speaking from the White House Thursday, the president asserted he had “won” reelection — and “by a lot” in Georgia — and that mail-in voting was riddled with fraud, despite having voted that way himself. On Friday in Buckhead, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party was looking into “six or seven” allegations of election irregularities in Georgia, but she gave no details.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other GOP state leaders — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge — said were watching the “situation” but that they trusted fellow Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to conduct a legal election.

“Any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated,” they said in a joint statement Friday. “We trust that our Secretary of State will ensure that the law is followed as written and that Georgia’s election result includes all legally-cast ballots — and only legally-cast ballots.”

Kemp said the state Republican Party was sending lawyers to eight counties — including Clayton, which put Biden in the lead — to “ensure that the process is fair and transparent.”

The New Georgia Project, along with groups such as the Democracy Defense Coalition and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, organized the rally in Freedom Park.

Not only had Biden secured the White House, a rally leader announced, but Kamala Harris would be vice president:

”Our first woman vice president!”