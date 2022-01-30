Kemp’s latest shuffling of regents could clear way for Sonny Perdue to become chief

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation say the Republican’s chances for the coveted post remain strong, despite the fact that his cousin, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, is challenging Kemp in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Sonny Perdue is expected to formally interview for the job within weeks, they say, after a months-long standstill in the selection process that has left the 26 schools in the University System of Georgia without a permanent leader.

Kemp has a long relationship with Sonny Perdue that outdates his rivalry with his cousin. The former governor supported Kemp’s 2002 run for state Senate, tapped Kemp to fill the open post of secretary of state in 2010 and talked Trump into giving Kemp his endorsement in the race for governor in 2018.

The chancellor search has been a thorny process for both the Board of Regents and for the governor since chancellor Steve Wrigley announced his retirement from the job a year ago.

Though the regents have the legal authority to select the chancellor, the governor appoints its members and has broad influence over the process.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Sonny Perdue’s interest in leading the 340,000-student system, one of the nation’s largest.

He later confirmed he was pursuing the job, saying that his experience as governor and as the U.S. agriculture secretary prepared him for the post. He told the AJC he wanted to bring more conservative values to the job.

A groundswell of students and faculty members held rallies against Perdue’s candidacy, noting he has no higher education leadership experience. And a major accrediting agency raised questions about whether politics was interfering with the administrative process.

Amid the backlash, the board could not muster enough support for Perdue, or any other candidate. It restarted the search process in May after a firm charged with recruiting for the post abruptly quit.

Teresa MacCartney, a veteran state financial official, has been acting chancellor since July.

The new regents, however, could jump-start the process. Bradbury is a close friend of Kemp and has donated tens of thousands of dollars to support the Republican.

And two other recent appointees — Tim Evans and Jim Syfan — could swing the vote in favor of Sonny Perdue.