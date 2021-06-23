Georgia’s higher ed system taps acting leader, passing on Sonny Perdue for now

Perdue, the first Republican governor since Reconstruction, confirmed his interest in the job in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month. He said he spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp about the job and that he was “passionate” about improving the system’s reputation as an economic engine.

“It’s obviously up to the judgment of the Regents, which I respect,” he said. “I just want the best chancellor Georgia can ever get. If that’s someone else, so be it.”

Kemp declined comment Wednesday.

Without elaborating, Perdue also spoke broadly about his desire to push conservative “values” in the higher education system, which is struggling to increase graduation rates and navigate a social justice movement that many Republican leaders have assailed.

“There are challenging times here, not only with the pandemic but with the culture revolution that we’re seeing as well,” said Perdue. “And there needs to be some stability there to help guide the state’s values and policies through higher education.”

Caption CLAXTON, GA - JANUARY 7, 2021: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks at an event at the Spring Hollow Farm in Claxton, Ga. about bringing high speed internet to two rural Georgia counties. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Regents in May resumed the process of finding a successor to retiring Chancellor Steve Wrigley after months of debate and opposition involving Perdue’s push for the job. The fallout has led to threats of academic sanctions and the sudden departure of a search firm seeking finalists for the post.

Perdue, the first Republican to be elected Georgia governor since Reconstruction, recently finished a term as President Donald Trump’s agricultural secretary and has a formidable group of allies pushing for his appointment to the post, which paid Wrigley roughly $524,000 last year.

Perdue’s supporters, including some in Kemp’s inner circle, point to Perdue’s eight years as the state’s top executive and his leadership of the USDA, which boasts a roughly $140 billion-a-year budget.

The former governor’s critics are concerned about the conservative stances he took during his two terms in office and later as one of Trump’s highest-profile supporters in Georgia. They say a veteran administrator with university experience — and not a powerful former politician — is needed to shepherd the system.

The search for a chancellor was initially put on hold after the AJC reported in March there wasn’t yet enough support among the sometimes-fractious Regents members to name Perdue to the post.

Caption 210427-Atlanta- Hannah Gebresilassie with Protect the Vote GA talks with State Rep. Derrick Jackson (D-Tyrone) in front of the University System of Georgia offices in Downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2021, before a protest against former Gov. Sonny Perdue becoming the new chancellor. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

A few days later, the AJC disclosed that a regional accrediting agency warned the system could be found “out of compliance” if the process was politicized. Losing accreditation could make it harder for students to qualify for federal aid and transfer to other colleges.

Then in May, the executive search firm charged with recruiting for the post abruptly quit, leading to more questions about Perdue’s fate. A new search firm was tapped this week to resume the process to replace Wrigley, who is retiring at month’s end.

The Regents, whose members are appointed by governors to staggered seven-year terms, will make the final decision on the new chancellor. But Kemp also has broad influence over the chancellor pick, and he has retained close ties with the former governor.

The selection of MacCartney drew immediate praise from prominent political leaders, including House Speaker David Ralston. He said through a spokesman in a statement that the Regents have “chosen well” by selecting her as the interim chancellor.

“Her experience is unmatched and her dedication to this state and its young people is unquestionable,” said Kaleb McMichen, his spokesman.

Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra echoed those thoughts in a statement Wednesday.

“In keeping with the Board’s action in May, we are grateful to Teresa for stepping into this interim role,” Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. “As a member of the university system’s senior leadership team and a veteran public servant, she will keep a steady hand on USG’s progress as the Board finds the next chancellor of one of the top university systems in the nation.”