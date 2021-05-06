Search firm quits in hunt for new Georgia higher ed chancellor

A few days later, the AJC disclosed that a regional accrediting agency warned the system could be found “out of compliance” if the process was politicized. Losing accreditation could mean that students won’t be able to qualify for federal financial aid and could struggle to transfer to other colleges.

Though Perdue and his aides have never commented publicly on the chancellor search, education circles have buzzed with talk of the possibility since the AJC revealed in March that he was a serious contender for the job.

The former two-term governor recently finished a stint as President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary and was one of the few Cabinet secretaries who remained in their jobs throughout the Republican’s stint in the White House.

Perdue’s critics say they’re concerned about the conservative stances he took while in office and want a veteran administrator is needed to shepherd the system. His allies point to his eight years as the state’s top executive and his leadership of the sprawling USDA and its roughly $140 billion-a-year budget.

210427-Atlanta- Hannah Gebresilassie with Protect the Vote GA leads a protest in front of the University System of Georgia offices in Downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2021, against former Gov. Sonny Perdue becoming the new chancellor. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray