Sonny Perdue under consideration to lead Georgia’s higher ed system

The final say for the decision belongs with the Board of Regents, whose members are appointed by governors to staggered six-year terms.

Among Perdue’s potential allies on the board are Dr. Thomas Hopkins, whom Perdue appointed to the panel in 2010, and Erin Hames, who was a top education policy aide for Perdue when he was governor.

The job as chancellor of the higher education system is among the most coveted and highest-paid posts in Georgia government. Steve Wrigley, a former chief of staff to Gov. Zell Miller who was tapped as chancellor in 2017, announced in January that he was retiring. Wrigley, who earned $524,000 last year, steps down July 1.

Then-U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, right, gives a high-five to Gov. Brian Kemp as he prepares to make remarks at a rally in October for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon. Perdue and Kemp have close ties. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Wrigley’s departure comes as the system of 26 colleges and universities races to increase graduation rates, expand degrees in subjects in high-demand fields and provide additional mental health services to students.

Like other higher education systems, Georgia’s 340,000-student system is also grappling with challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including struggles over whether to return to more in-person learning and what to do about enrollment declines at some smaller institutions as the outbreak worsened.

Deep roots

A former Democratic state senator, Perdue switched parties and scored an upset over Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002 to become the first Republican governor in Georgia since Reconstruction. He easily won reelection four years later.

As governor, Perdue firmly opposed expanding gambling to boost revenue for the lottery-funded HOPE scholarship program, which covers most of in-state tuition for students who maintain a “B” average.

He also backed as chancellor Erroll Davis, a retired utility executive who pushed for big tuition hikes when the higher education system faced stiff budget cuts during the Great Recession. Between 2008 and 2013, tuition at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech rose more than two-thirds.

Meanwhile, between 2007 and 2010 — Perdue’s second term — the number of six-figure staffers in the University System jumped 30%, and the number making at least $200,000 rose 46%, according to an AJC review. Perdue also championed adding medical school studies at UGA — his alma mater — and earmarked millions for a new health sciences center there.

Perdue’s political network is among the most powerful in the state and it includes his first cousin former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. In January, David Perdue and fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler were narrowly defeated by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoffs that flipped control of the chamber to Democrats.

A spokesman for Georgia’s higher education system declined to comment on Sonny Perdue’s potential candidacy. The Board of Regents in January named a seven-member advisory group to work with Parker Executive Search to find Wrigley’s successor, and those advisers recently held a slate of listening sessions for students, faculty and staff.

Staff writers James Salzer and Eric Stirgus contributed to this article.