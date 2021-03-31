Kemp poised to ease virus restrictions as officials worry about ‘fourth surge’

Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to roll back many of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions to speed a return to “normal life” as President Joe Biden and federal health experts warn of a potential “fourth surge” of the pandemic if Americans let down their guard.
The governor has said loosening the rules is a crucial step to returning to normal as the number of new infections in the state declines and millions of Georgians secure at least one dose of the vaccine.
But the timing comes amid sharpening concerns that new, more worrisome variants of the disease could take hold despite a growing inoculation campaign. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke of “impending doom” if Americans don’t remain vigilant.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope,” she said this week, calling on Americans to continue following public health guidelines like social distancing. “But right now, I’m scared.”
Biden, too, issued an appeal this week to governors to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions instead of easing them, calling a potential fourth surge a “deadly serious” threat.
The governor on Friday said his administration will outline plans this week to relax the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions, which include restaurant capacity limits and dozens of other safety guidelines for businesses such as bars, retail stores and entertainment venues.
“Georgians know the right thing to do,” Kemp said last week, shortly before he was vaccinated. “They know the value in best practices, but they also can’t wait to return to their normal life. Loosening these restrictions is the next critical step in that process, and it signals an even bigger light at the end of the tunnel.”
Since those remarks, Kemp was forced to go into self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone who contracted the disease. He has tested negative for coronavirus and it’s not clear how long he will self-isolate.
Georgia would join more than a dozen other states that have eased restrictions implemented a year ago to curb the spread of the global pandemic. Among them are Mississippi and Texas, where officials lifted mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity.
Public health officials have warned that despite falling transmission rates, highly contagious variants of the disease could cause another spike in cases and dash the nation’s chances at achieving herd immunity. They’ve encouraged Georgians to follow safety guidelines, sign up for vaccines, continue to wear masks and stay socially distanced.
The governor last week allowed all Georgia adults to begin receiving the vaccines, a dramatic expansion of eligibility in a state still facing challenges distributing the lifesaving doses. More than 3.6 million doses of the vaccines have now been administered.
Kemp has made few substantive changes in recent months to ongoing emergency orders that include a lengthy list of safety guidelines for many businesses to remain open. Though an Atlanta Journal-Constitution review found the rules are very rarely enforced, they establish standards such as social-distancing requirements and capacity limits.
Unlike many other states, Georgia never adopted a statewide mask mandate, though after a legal feud with the city of Atlanta, the state permitted some local governments to require face coverings.
An AJC examination of state records published Sunday found Kemp ranked business concerns ahead of public health imperatives and that his aides, not public health officials, often determined strategy to contain the virus and dictated public messaging.