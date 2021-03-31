Kemp poised to ease virus restrictions as officials worry about ‘fourth surge’

The governor on Friday said his administration will outline plans this week to relax the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions, which include restaurant capacity limits and dozens of other safety guidelines for businesses such as bars, retail stores and entertainment venues.

“Georgians know the right thing to do,” Kemp said last week, shortly before he was vaccinated. “They know the value in best practices, but they also can’t wait to return to their normal life. Loosening these restrictions is the next critical step in that process, and it signals an even bigger light at the end of the tunnel.”

Since those remarks, Kemp was forced to go into self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone who contracted the disease. He has tested negative for coronavirus and it’s not clear how long he will self-isolate.

Georgia would join more than a dozen other states that have eased restrictions implemented a year ago to curb the spread of the global pandemic. Among them are Mississippi and Texas, where officials lifted mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity.

03/30/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — The entrance to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Public health officials have warned that despite falling transmission rates, highly contagious variants of the disease could cause another spike in cases and dash the nation’s chances at achieving herd immunity. They’ve encouraged Georgians to follow safety guidelines, sign up for vaccines, continue to wear masks and stay socially distanced.

The governor last week allowed all Georgia adults to begin receiving the vaccines, a dramatic expansion of eligibility in a state still facing challenges distributing the lifesaving doses. More than 3.6 million doses of the vaccines have now been administered.

Kemp has made few substantive changes in recent months to ongoing emergency orders that include a lengthy list of safety guidelines for many businesses to remain open. Though an Atlanta Journal-Constitution review found the rules are very rarely enforced, they establish standards such as social-distancing requirements and capacity limits.

Unlike many other states, Georgia never adopted a statewide mask mandate, though after a legal feud with the city of Atlanta, the state permitted some local governments to require face coverings.

An AJC examination of state records published Sunday found Kemp ranked business concerns ahead of public health imperatives and that his aides, not public health officials, often determined strategy to contain the virus and dictated public messaging.