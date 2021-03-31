Cobb public health director concerned about rising number of COVID-19 variant cases

State District Public Health Director Janet Memark said in her COVID update earlier this week that Cobb county is seeing a “slow movement upwards” in the number of overall cases, but she is most worried about the rising number of coronavirus variants.

Georgia is the third highest in the nation, behind Florida and Michigan, for the number of variants detected, Dr. Memark said. People throughout Georgia have tested positive for variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, and California, while Cobb has only seen cases of the U.K. and South African variants.