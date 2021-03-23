All Georgia adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines starting Thursday

In early March, Kemp announced that Georgians as young as 55 and those with certain “high-risk” medical conditions would be eligible to receive the vaccine. Under the wide-ranging definition of those conditions, most Georgia adults became qualified to get the shots.

But supply of the vaccine remains tight in parts of the state, particularly in metro Atlanta, where many residents are traveling to other parts of Georgia to make appointments in areas where there’s less demand for the doses.

Anita Shetty, left, vaccinates Doris Lucas with a Pfizer vaccine while operations get underway for Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

In a major step, the federally supported mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday will start working to administer 6,000 shots a day, and it is offering evening hours to reach more people.

And state leaders hope the federal government’s plans to send an additional 42,000 doses a week over the next few weeks to the stadium, the state’s largest vaccination site, will ease the demand problem. Overall, Kemp said Georgia received more than 450,000 doses of vaccines this week.

Meanwhile, doses continue to be available in South Georgia. Health officials said a state-run vaccination site in Albany closed last week because of limited demand — it was averaging less than 100 appointments a day — and the supplies were redistributed to other clinics.

Another state-operated vaccination site in Savannah had booked so few appointments when it opened last week that officials decided to open it up for drive-up appointments to help increase vaccinations.

“We cannot afford to have vaccines sitting in the freezers, whether it’s in metro Atlanta or in rural Georgia,” he said.

The state’s expansion comes as Georgia continues to struggle to vaccinate more residents. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Georgia is vaccinating people at one of the nation’s slowest paces.

Kemp has criticized news coverage of the vaccination rate, citing higher rates of vaccination for higher-risk Georgians, and cited CDC statistics that showed Georgia received far fewer doses of the vaccine per capita than other states.

Walgreens employee Taylor Truelove rushes a new supply of the Pfizer vaccine into St. Philip AME Church during a vaccination event earlier this month. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“Obviously, metro Atlanta is going to be a little bit more of a challenge,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University medical professor and public health expert. “But I think it’s not insurmountable. And I think we’re doing quite well.”

Georgia health officials are in a race against the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible before coronavirus variants take hold that could be more contagious and, potentially, reinfect people who have recovered from the disease.

The state recently detected its first case of a particularly worrisome variant first found in Brazil, and health officials have reported dozens of other cases of variants that originated in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Complicating the effort is a vaccination sign-up system that can be confusing for some Georgians.

Barbara Barnhart of Tucker, a retired flight attendant, got her second dose last month, and she now spends a few hours a week helping others navigate the various vaccine sites. She’s picked up tips over the past few weeks, such as checking early with pharmacies that open slots at 7 a.m.

By now, she’s helped about 50 relatives and friends — and dozens of others who have asked for help on a Georgia Vaccine Hunters Facebook group. She welcomed the governor’s announcement and urged Georgians to sign up as quickly as possible.

“I don’t want any more people to get sick,” she said. “I just want us to get back to normal life, and I believe this is going to make a difference in how quickly we can get there.”

Getting an appointment: Key things to know

Georgia earlier this month expanded from Phase 1a+ of its distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccines to include anyone over age 55 and anyone who has a medical condition that is deemed high risk by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the pool will expand to anyone 16 and over.

If you are eligible, and the majority of Georgia adults now are, you may want to look for appointments in more than one county, especially if you live in metro Atlanta. Any Georgia resident can receive a vaccine at any available site in the state.

For state and county vaccination appointments, check these two websites first:

Georgia Department of Public Health: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/

My Vaccine Georgia, (https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/), operated by the Georgia Department of Emergency Management.

If you have a doctor or doctor group that you normally see for annual checkups, check its website; some are now offering vaccination appointments to more patients.

The massive COVID-19 vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is open for appointments and will start administering the vaccine Wednesday. The site will have the capacity to administer 6,000 vaccines a day, seven days a week. They will include evening appointments until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please be considerate: If you sign up for more than one appointment, cancel any that you are not going to use. Otherwise, you might keep someone else from getting an appointment or cause a dose to go to waste.

Crowd sourcing: Because the process is potentially confusing, unofficial groups and individuals are using Facebook and other social media to help people find appointments. One example is the Georgia Vaccine Hunters Facebook group, which numbers more than 7,000 members.