Some Georgia cities race to adopt mask mandates after Kemp’s about-face

SAVANNAH, GA - June 30, 2020: Savannah on Tuesday became the first major city in Georgia to require the use of face masks, setting up a potential showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp over whether local officials can take more sweeping steps than the state to contain the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, discussions bubbled up in cities, suburbs and small towns about how to respond. DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond, which adopted its face-covering requirements in July, predicted an avalanche of others would now follow suit.

Among them are local leaders in Hancock County, which has the highest COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people in the nation, according to the COVID Racial Data Tracker. Some 35 people have died from the disease in Hancock, a rural community home to 8,500.

Hancock County Commission chair Sistie Hudson said officials will “absolutely” adopt a mask ordinance. So did Allen Haywood, mayor of Hancock’s seat of Sparta, a town of roughly 1,200 people whose residents are mostly older and Black – two groups disproportionately afflicted by the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure we are helping look after their health,” he said, adding: “It’s very serious, especially when you have got so many people with preexisting conditions.”

