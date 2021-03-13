Georgia eases a bit on restaurant rules in latest COVID executive order

The state’s newest guidelines come as restaurants are hoping vaccinations will offer diners more confidence to come back to restaurants after a year of eating at home or ordering out.

The GRA praised President Joe Biden on Thursday after he signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, which the state group said includes $28.6 billion for the nation’s restaurants in the stimulus money.

“We still have a long way to go, but today is a wonderful day for Georgia’s restaurants,” Bremer said in a release.

In the previous executive order in February, the governor’s office focused on “restaurants and dining services.” But these latest guidelines apply to “restaurants and bars.” Also, the number of measures to be followed fell from 31 to 16 — in part to reduce duplicate restrictions already named in food codes, Bremer said.

Kemp’s executive order, which was signed Friday, also advises establishing entrance and exit pathways for patrons that “are clear and unobstructed.”

Workers are still required to wear face coverings while interacting with patrons. The number of patrons allowed inside is still limited with social distancing in effect.