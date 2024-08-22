Politics

Here are some things to know about Lucy McBath

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, has a prime-time speaking slot tonight at the Democratic National Convention. She also spoke at the Georgia delegation breakfast at the Hyatt Regency during day four of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, has a prime-time speaking slot tonight at the Democratic National Convention. She also spoke at the Georgia delegation breakfast at the Hyatt Regency during day four of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

How would you describe U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath to someone who is not from Georgia? Retired Atlanta Journal-Constitution political columnist Jim Galloway started this way:

There are two important things to know about Lucy McBath. First, she is a rarity in Georgia politics, Galloway wrote in 2019. She is a movement politician, elected in large part on the strength of her anti-gun violence message.

She entered politics after her 17-year-old son Jordan was shot and killed while sitting in a car with friends at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Jordan’s death had everything to do with me running for office,” McBath told a CBS interviewer in 2019. “My mother’s mission here is to take all of that concern and support and nurturing that I still would be doing for my son — I’m just channeling it to the people that I live among every single day.”

The second thing to know about McBath, Galloway wrote, is that she is one of Congress’ more impromptu members. In early 2018, she was a first-time candidate with her eyes on a Marietta-based state House seat. This was a logical, safe first step for a retired flight attendant-turned-gun control advocate who was eager to inject herself into a public policy debate.

Then came the massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

With no warning to her party’s hierarchy, Galloway wrote, McBath entered the Democratic race to face down Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel. McBath won that primary. And with substantial backing from a well-heeled anti-gun violence movement, McBath beat Handel that November, winning a 6th Congressional District seat once held by both Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson.

ExploreWashington reporter Tia Mitchell wrote in 2022 about McBath jouirney from grief over her son’s death to advocacy and a political career

Here are some additional things to know about McBath:

1. Because of redistricting by the Republican-led Georgia Legislature, she has twice changed congressional seats — after GOP leaders redrew her out of her seat — and easily defeated the other candidates, including fellow incumbent Carolyn Bordeaux. She was elected to the 6th Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, the 7th District in 2022 and this year will be on the November ballot in a redrawn 6th District. The Republican candidate for the seat is Jeff Criswell.

2. She has been mentioned as a potential candidate for governor in 2026.

3. She is a former flight attendant for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

4. How she describes herself links back to her son’s death in 2012, often telling audiences, “I’m still always going to be Jordan’s mom.”

ExploreLucy McBath’s DNC speech marks a ‘sea change’ in Georgia over gun laws
Explore2024 DNC Live Updates: Follow the AJC real-time coverage from Chicago

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s Lucy McBath lands a prime speaking role on the last night of the DNC
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Lucy McBath’s DNC speech marks a ‘sea change’ in Georgia over gun laws1h ago
Placeholder Image

Readers write
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fannie Lou Hamer rattled the Democratic convention with her 'Is this America?' speech 60...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Lucy McBath’s DNC speech marks a ‘sea change’ in Georgia over gun laws1h ago
McBath set to speak on final night of DNC; Vance campaigns for Trump in Georgia
Kamala Harris’ fundraising in Georgia surges in July after campaign announcement
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border