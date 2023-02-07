Georgia Supreme Court throws Camden spaceport into uncertainty

In the opinion, Justice Carla Wong McMillan wrote that Sweatt acted appropriately when he granted the election.

“Judge Sweatt acted within the probate court’s subject-matter jurisdiction and the authority granted under the home rule paragraph in calling for the referendum,” she wrote.

About 72% of the nearly 6,000 Camden County residents who voted on the proposal opposed the county buying 4,000 acres owned by Union Carbide Corp. — which over the years has served as a manufacturing depot for insecticides, chemicals and trip flares — to build Spaceport Camden. There are about 34,000 registered voters in Camden County.

Jim Goodman, a Camden County resident who sued to stop the county from purchasing the land and now serves as a county commissioner, said he was elated by the Supreme Court’s decision.

“You should have been able to hear the yelling and shouting from Camden County this morning, from myself and other people,” he said. “I think we sent a message to the county attorney not to sue the citizens of the county or its own probate judge.”

After years of delays, county officials in late 2021 secured a permit from the FAA to build the spaceport, allowing them to make good on a deal with the chemical company that owns the coastal land.

Residents successfully petitioned the local court in January 2022 to trigger the special election. Opponents of the purchase argued that they don’t think the county should buy potentially contaminated land.

Spaceport officials spent years courting private companies to launch small rockets — sending satellites, supplies and possibly people into orbit — up to 12 times a year from the site.

Goodman said after years of pushback from property owners, residents and environmentalists he thinks the spaceport issue has finally been settled.

“I don’t think the county can go anywhere else,” he said. “I don’t know how the county could proceed from this point.”