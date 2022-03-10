Future of proposed Spaceport Camden remains in limbo after voters reject plan

After years of delays, county officials in December secured a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to build the spaceport, allowing them to make good on a deal with the chemical company that owns the coastal land.

Residents successfully petitioned the local court in January to trigger the special election. Opponents of the purchase say they don’t think the county should buy potentially contaminated land.

“It was a great day Tuesday until we realized that the county commissioners had yet again taken legal action to prevent the citizens from exercising their constitutional right to vote,” said Jim Goodman, a Camden County resident who sued to stop the county from purchasing the land. “It really begs the question: What are they hiding?”

Spaceport officials are courting private companies to launch small rockets — sending satellites, supplies and possibly people into orbit — up to 12 times a year from the site.

The county has spent more than $10 million in the past seven years to pursue the project.

Goodman said residents are worried that county officials could go around the will of the voters before the case makes it to the Supreme Court. Camden officials last week met to appoint members to a “Camden County Spaceport Authority” that was created by the General Assembly in 2019. The authority — which has the power to, among other things, make land purchases — was not formed until after the judge tossed the county’s bid to void the special election.