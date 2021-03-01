Georgia House to vote on election restrictions amid staunch opposition

The fight over voting restrictions will permeate the Georgia Capitol this week, with protests and votes on bills creating obstacles to absentee and early voting.
The House planned to vote on an overhaul of Georgia’s election laws Monday, curbing ballot drop boxes, requiring more ID for absentee voting, and limiting weekend early voting days. Proposals to end automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting could also receive votes this week.
Democrats vowed to try to stop the bills, but they’re outnumbered by majority Republicans pushing to change election rules after losing presidential and U.S. Senate races in Georgia.
Georgia is at the center of a nationwide debate over election access and security, brought on by Republican Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the election, and the results were verified by recounts and audits.
“Don’t pass laws that make Georgia one of the hardest places in the country to vote by mail,” said Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain. “People under this roof lied to the public about the election, and now in the name of that lie, we are seeing the right to vote rolled back.”
Lawmakers in 43 states are considering over 250 bills that would create impediments to voting, especially on voters who chose to cast absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Brennan Center for Justice, a policy institute at New York University. Dozens of election bills are pending in Georgia.
Protesters planned to make themselves heard at the state Capitol on Monday, as they did last week. During a confrontation with police Friday, an officer grabbed Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon’s arm after she stood in front of an officer’s bullhorn. The clash led to a sit-in by Democrats.
Republican legislators have said their bills are meant to restore voter confidence after it was shaken by distrust promoted by their own political party. Their proposed policies would reduce easy access to absentee voting, used by a record 1.3 million people in the presidential election, two-thirds of whom voted for Democrat Joe Biden.
“Both sides have lost the sense of security with election integrity,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Republican from Carrollton. “At the end of the day we’ve got to figure out a way to make it as fast, as accurate, as secure and with the public’s faith in the system as we possibly can.”
The measure pending in the House on Monday, House Bill 531, would require ballot drop boxes to be available only at in-person early voting locations, limit “Souls to the Polls” community events to one Sunday during early voting, and require voters to provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or copy of photo ID to request absentee ballots.
Meanwhile in the Senate, the Ethics Committee could vote Monday on Senate Bill 241, which would only allow people to vote absentee if they’re 65 or over, have a physical disability or are out of town. Georgia has allowed any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot since 2005.
The legislation also includes requirements for ID to vote absentee and restrictions on ballot drop boxes.
All bills must pass their first chamber — either the House or the Senate —by next Monday, a deadline set by the General Assembly. Then they’d continue to be debated and voted on until this year’s legislative session ends March 31.