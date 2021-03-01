Georgia House to vote on election restrictions amid staunch opposition

Lawmakers in 43 states are considering over 250 bills that would create impediments to voting, especially on voters who chose to cast absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Brennan Center for Justice, a policy institute at New York University. Dozens of election bills are pending in Georgia.

Protesters planned to make themselves heard at the state Capitol on Monday, as they did last week. During a confrontation with police Friday, an officer grabbed Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon’s arm after she stood in front of an officer’s bullhorn. The clash led to a sit-in by Democrats.

Republican legislators have said their bills are meant to restore voter confidence after it was shaken by distrust promoted by their own political party. Their proposed policies would reduce easy access to absentee voting, used by a record 1.3 million people in the presidential election, two-thirds of whom voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Both sides have lost the sense of security with election integrity,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Republican from Carrollton. “At the end of the day we’ve got to figure out a way to make it as fast, as accurate, as secure and with the public’s faith in the system as we possibly can.”

The measure pending in the House on Monday, House Bill 531, would require ballot drop boxes to be available only at in-person early voting locations, limit “Souls to the Polls” community events to one Sunday during early voting, and require voters to provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or copy of photo ID to request absentee ballots.

Meanwhile in the Senate, the Ethics Committee could vote Monday on Senate Bill 241, which would only allow people to vote absentee if they’re 65 or over, have a physical disability or are out of town. Georgia has allowed any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot since 2005.

The legislation also includes requirements for ID to vote absentee and restrictions on ballot drop boxes.

All bills must pass their first chamber — either the House or the Senate —by next Monday, a deadline set by the General Assembly. Then they’d continue to be debated and voted on until this year’s legislative session ends March 31.