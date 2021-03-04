U.S. House passes voting rights bill with backing of Georgia Democrats

The For the People Act would also close “dark money” loopholes in campaign finance, require states to automatically register voters, restrict voter purges, and guarantee access to mail-in and in-person early voting.

Stacey Abrams, who created the voting rights organization Fair Fight Action, celebrated the bill’s passage late Wednesday.

“Voters in Georgia and across the country have suffered from state-sponsored voter suppression for too long,” she wrote on Twitter. “With tonight’s passage of H.R. 1, we will be closer to ensuring our elections will be fair and free — no matter your skin color or zip code.”

Republicans speaking against the bill said it was rushed to a floor vote and needed more attention from committees. They also said it infringed on states’ rights to determine how elections are conducted.

“Unfortunately, H.R. 1 flies in the face of our governors, our secretaries of state, our local election officials and, more importantly, the people of this nation,” U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said in debate.

A bill that sponsors say will address issues of police brutality and overmilitarization of police forces also passed the House on a similar party-line vote Wednesday. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, H.R. 1280, was approved 220-212, with two Democrats, one each from Maine and Wisconsin, joining Republicans in dissent. One Republican from Texas voted in favor of the bill, but that was by accident.

The measure would limit qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers accused of abuse or assault, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, require federal officers to wear body cameras and implement new data collections for law enforcement interactions.

Republicans have been particularly critical of the qualified immunity provision, quoting agency officials who say that it will be difficult to recruit and retain officers if legal protections that shield them from lawsuits are removed.

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 1, the elections bill, AND H.R. 1280, the policing bill

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton