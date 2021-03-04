U.S. House passes voting rights bill with backing of Georgia Democrats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House late Wednesday passed a sweeping voting rights measure and another that would alter policing laws. The bills, both Democratic priorities, passed on votes that fell closely along party lines.
All six Georgia Democrats joined their colleagues in approving both proposals, with the delegation’s eight Republicans all opposed. Each bill faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate, where the filibuster makes it nearly impossible to approve legislation that does not have bipartisan support.
On the House side, however, Democrats are often able to go it alone as they did in approving changes to federal elections, redistricting and campaign finance laws. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams said ahead of the vote that she supported H.R. 1 in part because it could help offset proposals at the state level that could restrict voter access.
“H.R. 1, the For the People Act, will put a stop to the voter suppression that we see being debated right now in Georgia by taking an aim at the institutional barriers to voting,” she said. “H.R. 1 would also create national standards for voter registration because your ZIP code should not define your access to the ballot box.”
The bill passed 220-210 shortly before midnight with one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposition. That member, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, was concerned a provision that would require independent redistricting commissions in all 50 states could reduce the number of majority-minority seats, The Washington Post reported.
The For the People Act would also close “dark money” loopholes in campaign finance, require states to automatically register voters, restrict voter purges, and guarantee access to mail-in and in-person early voting.
Stacey Abrams, who created the voting rights organization Fair Fight Action, celebrated the bill’s passage late Wednesday.
“Voters in Georgia and across the country have suffered from state-sponsored voter suppression for too long,” she wrote on Twitter. “With tonight’s passage of H.R. 1, we will be closer to ensuring our elections will be fair and free — no matter your skin color or zip code.”
Republicans speaking against the bill said it was rushed to a floor vote and needed more attention from committees. They also said it infringed on states’ rights to determine how elections are conducted.
“Unfortunately, H.R. 1 flies in the face of our governors, our secretaries of state, our local election officials and, more importantly, the people of this nation,” U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said in debate.
A bill that sponsors say will address issues of police brutality and overmilitarization of police forces also passed the House on a similar party-line vote Wednesday. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, H.R. 1280, was approved 220-212, with two Democrats, one each from Maine and Wisconsin, joining Republicans in dissent. One Republican from Texas voted in favor of the bill, but that was by accident.
The measure would limit qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers accused of abuse or assault, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, require federal officers to wear body cameras and implement new data collections for law enforcement interactions.
Republicans have been particularly critical of the qualified immunity provision, quoting agency officials who say that it will be difficult to recruit and retain officers if legal protections that shield them from lawsuits are removed.
HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 1, the elections bill, AND H.R. 1280, the policing bill
“Yes”
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
“No”
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton