Early voting begins for local races in Georgia

Mayors and city councils on the ballot in many cities

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

By
42 minutes ago
Polling places open Monday across Georgia in races for mayors, city councils and school boards, kicking off three weeks of early voting before Election Day.

Dozens of cities have races on the 2023 ballot, and voters in some counties will decide on funding for parks or countywide offices such as tax commissioners or court clerks.

In metro Atlanta, candidates are running for mayor in Brookhaven, College Park, Duluth, Dunwoody, Jonesboro, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Snellville, Stonecrest and Suwanee.

Five seats on the Atlanta school board will also be on the city’s ballot, but the four-year term for Atlanta’s mayor doesn’t expire for two more years. Mayor Andre Dickens won election in 2021.

Not all cities or counties have races on the ballot this year before all voters can participate in next year’s elections for president and the Georgia General Assembly.

Early voting locations and hours, as well as sample ballots, are available through the state’s My Voter Page or on local government websites.

In-person early voting is the most popular voting method in Georgia, accounting for 58% of ballots cast in last year’s election for governor. About 36% voted on Election Day, and 6% returned absentee ballots.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

