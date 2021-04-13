ajc logo

Atlanta voter information 2021

Voting information for Georgia Elections from the AJC
Atlanta City Hall. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
The AJC’s Voters Guide to the Atlanta City Hall races
Stickers are ready to hand out as voters cast their ballots in 2020. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
What to know about voting in the Atlanta mayoral election
October 12, 2021 Atlanta: Kenneth French leaves the Buckhead Library located at 269 Buckhead Avenue NE in Atlanta after voting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 as early voting locations opened across Georgia on Tuesday, kicking off a three-week sprint before election day on Nov. 2. Featuring the race for mayor of Atlanta and local contests statewide, the elections will be the first time many voters go to the polls since the General Assembly passed Georgia’s new voting law in March. Voters will decide on mayors, city councils, school boards and tax referendums. Early voting locations, hours and sample ballots are available online on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters must cast ballots in the counties where they’re registered. Changes to voting laws affect early voting in several ways. The minimum early voting hours are set at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and counties can offer up to 12 hours of daily early voting, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In previous elections, early voting times were required “during normal business hours,” but those hours weren’t defined. Early voting will also be offered on two Saturdays, and local election offices have the option of providing voting hours on Sundays as well. Before the law, one Saturday of early voting was required. Early voting is available from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29. Absentee ballots are also being mailed to voters this week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Outside of Atlanta: City elections and county referendums across metro
12/14/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Fulton County residents cast their ballots during early voting at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center near the Westhaven neighborhood in Atlanta, Monday, December 14, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
New Georgia voting rules bring changes to 2021 elections
The inside of Atlanta City Hall. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Who is running for Atlanta mayor? Here’s a full list of the candidates
The Atlanta Regional Mayoral Forum, moderated by Bill Bolling, is centered around Atlanta's housing challenges and takes place in two parts Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021. The second group of candidates, shown here, include Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca King, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard Wright. Candidates in the first set of questions include Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, councilman Andre Dickens, attorney Sharon Gay, council president Felicia Moore and former mayor Kasim Reed. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Atlanta’s lesser-known candidates want to shake up race for mayor
May 26, 2021 Atlanta: Traffic makes its way north towards downtown on the connector on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Atlanta. AAA forecasts a rebound in travel for Memorial Day, with more than 1.1 million people in Georgia expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend. ThatÕs up about 62% from last year, though still more than 11% below levels seen in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar rebound is forecast nationally. The vast majority of Georgians who will hit the road during the May 27-31 holiday period are expected to travel by car. Nationally, more than 9 in 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive instead of flying or taking other modes of transportation. Congestion on the roads is expected to be heaviest on the afternoons of Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28. It could take three times longer than normal to navigate the most congested stretches of highway. The number of people in Georgia taking planes will be more than six times higher than last year, AAA predicted. About 82,000 residents are expected to fly for the holiday, up from roughly 12,000 last year, but still down from 104,000 in 2019. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The AJC asked: What do Atlanta residents want from the next mayor?
A crowd fills a room at Manuel's Tavern room to hear mayoral candidates at a forum hosted by The Young Democrats of Atlanta on Aug. 4. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
As Atlanta’s population changes, so does the race for mayor
Atlanta 07-22-2021 Atlanta City Hall. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)
Transparency in Covering the Atlanta Mayor’s Race
August 17, 2021 Atlanta - Supporters for Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed chant for their candidates outside the Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed filed paperwork and qualified as a candidate in the November 2nd Atlanta Mayoral Election. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Exclusive AJC poll: Mayor’s race a toss-up as election nears
