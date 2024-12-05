Breaking: Prosecutors move to drop charges against six more defendants in YSL case
MARTA seeks feedback on how to expand transit along I-285

MARTA held its first of three community meetings to solicit feedback on its transit plans along I-285 in Smyrna on Dec. 4, 2024.

Credit: Sara Gregory

Credit: Sara Gregory

1 hour ago

As plans to add toll lanes to the top end of I-285 advance, MARTA is asking the public for feedback on ways the agency can use the highway project to expand transit options, too.

Preliminary plans call for using regional transit connection centers at job hubs in Cumberland and Perimeter Center, which currently are essentially unreachable by transit for one in three people within five miles of the interstate — even with multiple transfers.

The regional transit centers would serve the rapid bus routes that MARTA hopes to operate on the two new express lanes being built in either direction of I-285 by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The construction of additional express lanes gives transit agencies like MARTA a special opportunity to expand transit, said Mike Rogers, MARTA’s government affairs manager.

“Our project dovetails off of that to provide a more elevated transit experience,” Rogers said.

MARTA’s goal is to have its plans ready in time to be incorporated into GDOT’s, similar to the way the two agencies are working together on the Ga. 400 express lanes project. That $4.6 billion highway project includes funding for two new transit stations along the corridor.

ExploreAt $4.6B, GDOT's plan for Ga. 400 toll lanes moves forward with record price tag

At this stage in the study, MARTA is exploring what types of infrastructure are needed to support transit — everything from on- and off-ramps for buses to pedestrian walkways. A few options for station access are being considered with various trade-offs. Ride time increases the further the transit routes go off I-285, but it also connects riders with more destinations.

The public feedback is designed to let riders say what matters to them most.

In addition to Cumberland and Perimeter Center, MARTA is considering connecting rapid bus lines to stations at H.E. Holmes, D.L. Hollowell Parkway, Cumberland Parkway, Roswell Road, Shallowford Road/Georgetown/Doraville, Northlake/Lavista Road, Lawrenceville Highway, Memorial Drive and Indian Creek.

MARTA is studying potential stations along I-285 that could serve rapid bus lanes once the Georgia Department of Transportation builds additional express lanes.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA shared the early stages of its plans at a community meeting Wednesday in Smyrna and answered questions from the dozen or so residents who attended.

Rhys Saraceni, who lives in Chamblee, said he has mixed feelings about the project. He’s skeptical the express lanes will reduce congestion and would prefer to see transit projects prioritized over highway infrastructure to incentivize people to ditch their cars. But Saraceni said coupling transit with express lanes seems like the only way transit options will increase.

“If this is what it takes to expand to more areas, the more the merrier,” he said.

He said convenience and reliability should be MARTA’s top focus.

Joseph Dunn came to the meeting concerned the plans would involve taking away a general-purpose lane on I-285 and said he was relieved to learn that the express lanes will be added to the existing lanes.

Dunn said he was impressed with the planning done so far.

“Some of the ideas were pretty spot on,” he said.

The Doraville station is one of five stations proposed to serve as a regional hub for rapid bus routes MARTA hopes to add along I-285. (FILE/ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Dunn, who lives in Cobb County a few miles inside the Perimeter, said he avoids driving on I-285, if he can. He drives to work currently but used a vanpool in the past and said he thinks people would be open to taking rapid bus routes if it was convenient and quick.

“I’m all for doing something to get cars off the road,” Dunn said.

The last of three public meetings is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave. Feedback can also be submitted virtually at www.i285expresslanestransit.com until Dec. 18.

About the Author

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

