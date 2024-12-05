MARTA seeks feedback on how to expand transit along I-285

The construction of additional express lanes gives transit agencies like MARTA a special opportunity to expand transit, said Mike Rogers, MARTA’s government affairs manager.

“Our project dovetails off of that to provide a more elevated transit experience,” Rogers said.

MARTA’s goal is to have its plans ready in time to be incorporated into GDOT’s, similar to the way the two agencies are working together on the Ga. 400 express lanes project. That $4.6 billion highway project includes funding for two new transit stations along the corridor.

At this stage in the study, MARTA is exploring what types of infrastructure are needed to support transit — everything from on- and off-ramps for buses to pedestrian walkways. A few options for station access are being considered with various trade-offs. Ride time increases the further the transit routes go off I-285, but it also connects riders with more destinations.

The public feedback is designed to let riders say what matters to them most.

In addition to Cumberland and Perimeter Center, MARTA is considering connecting rapid bus lines to stations at H.E. Holmes, D.L. Hollowell Parkway, Cumberland Parkway, Roswell Road, Shallowford Road/Georgetown/Doraville, Northlake/Lavista Road, Lawrenceville Highway, Memorial Drive and Indian Creek.

MARTA shared the early stages of its plans at a community meeting Wednesday in Smyrna and answered questions from the dozen or so residents who attended.

Rhys Saraceni, who lives in Chamblee, said he has mixed feelings about the project. He’s skeptical the express lanes will reduce congestion and would prefer to see transit projects prioritized over highway infrastructure to incentivize people to ditch their cars. But Saraceni said coupling transit with express lanes seems like the only way transit options will increase.

“If this is what it takes to expand to more areas, the more the merrier,” he said.

He said convenience and reliability should be MARTA’s top focus.

Joseph Dunn came to the meeting concerned the plans would involve taking away a general-purpose lane on I-285 and said he was relieved to learn that the express lanes will be added to the existing lanes.

Dunn said he was impressed with the planning done so far.

“Some of the ideas were pretty spot on,” he said.

Dunn, who lives in Cobb County a few miles inside the Perimeter, said he avoids driving on I-285, if he can. He drives to work currently but used a vanpool in the past and said he thinks people would be open to taking rapid bus routes if it was convenient and quick.

“I’m all for doing something to get cars off the road,” Dunn said.

The last of three public meetings is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave. Feedback can also be submitted virtually at www.i285expresslanestransit.com until Dec. 18.