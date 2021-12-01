Polls close in metro Atlanta, vote counting begins

The polls have closed for all city of Atlanta precincts in this runoff election.
After months on the campaign trial, Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore must now wait for election officials to tally all of the votes to determine who will be the 61st mayor of Atlanta.
Both candidates agree that the stakes for the next mayor are high; they will be tasked with reducing violent crime in Atlanta while restoring trust between the police and marginalized communities. They will have to grapple with an ongoing affordable housing and income inequality crisis in the city.
