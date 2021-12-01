ajc logo
Polls close in metro Atlanta, vote counting begins

A pedestrian walks past the staggered campaign signs of the Atlanta mayoral candidates at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center located at 3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
A pedestrian walks past the staggered campaign signs of the Atlanta mayoral candidates at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center located at 3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The polls have closed for all city of Atlanta precincts in this runoff election.

After months on the campaign trial, Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore must now wait for election officials to tally all of the votes to determine who will be the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

Both candidates agree that the stakes for the next mayor are high; they will be tasked with reducing violent crime in Atlanta while restoring trust between the police and marginalized communities. They will have to grapple with an ongoing affordable housing and income inequality crisis in the city.

Visit ajc.com for the latest election results.

For more detailed information about this race, visit AJC.com/news/Atlanta-mayors-race-2021/ for the AJC’s extensive coverage of the Race for City Hall, which includes biographies and videos of Dickens and Moore answering key questions. The AJC.com/voter-guide/ also provides a behind the scenes look into what it’s like to be a runoff candidate in the mayor’s race.

Todd Duncan
Todd C, Duncan is the Senior Editor who leads the AJC's coverage of Local Government & Education (k-12) in metro Atlanta.

