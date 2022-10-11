AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle

Georgia Decides provides information on candidates for statewide office and those for elected office in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties. It includes candidate responses to a 12-question survey designed to help voters better understand how the candidates might approach their elected position.

“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to partner with the Atlanta Civic Circle in this important public service,” said Leroy Chapman, Managing Editor at the AJC. “Our goal is to make the Georgia electorate the most educated in the country, if we can.”