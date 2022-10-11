BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 in DeKalb closed amid crash, shooting investigation
ajc logo
X

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle

Elections 2022
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Digital nonpartisan guide allows voters to compare candidates for office, learn their views on important issues

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle have partnered to launch Georgia Decides, a digital, nonpartisan voter guide for Georgia’s 2022 general election.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

The guide provides voters with a side-by-side look at the candidates for office, their views on issues voters care about most, their party affiliation and their history in elective politics.

Georgia Decides provides information on candidates for statewide office and those for elected office in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties. It includes candidate responses to a 12-question survey designed to help voters better understand how the candidates might approach their elected position.

ExploreHow many Georgians have requested absentee ballots? Early voting tracker from the AJC

“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to partner with the Atlanta Civic Circle in this important public service,” said Leroy Chapman, Managing Editor at the AJC. “Our goal is to make the Georgia electorate the most educated in the country, if we can.”

“Democracy is a key tenant of our reporting and programming,” said Saba Long, executive director of Atlanta Civic Circle, a nonprofit, solutions-journalism entity launched in January 2021. “We welcomed the opportunity to partner with the AJC team and produce a voter guide that ensures Georgians better understand the candidates offering themselves up for public service and encourages all Georgia voters to exercise their right to participate in the democratic process.”

Georgia Decides is accessible on both ajc.com and atlantaciviccircle.org.

Data for Georgia Decides was produced, in part, by Govpack, an open source tool and research service that seeks to increase transparency and accessibility around elections and public officials.

ExploreGeorgia Election 2022: News articles and voter information from the AJC

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop36m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
1h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

LIVE GAMETRACKER: Braves open NLDS series versus Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photos

Insurance commissioner candidates pledge to stand up for consumers
Governor and U.S. Senate top a busy 2022 Georgia election calendar
Republicans: Warnock violated campaign finance law
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
4h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top