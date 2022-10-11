AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle have partnered to launch Georgia Decides, a digital, nonpartisan voter guide for Georgia’s 2022 general election.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
The guide provides voters with a side-by-side look at the candidates for office, their views on issues voters care about most, their party affiliation and their history in elective politics.
Georgia Decides provides information on candidates for statewide office and those for elected office in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties. It includes candidate responses to a 12-question survey designed to help voters better understand how the candidates might approach their elected position.
“The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to partner with the Atlanta Civic Circle in this important public service,” said Leroy Chapman, Managing Editor at the AJC. “Our goal is to make the Georgia electorate the most educated in the country, if we can.”
“Democracy is a key tenant of our reporting and programming,” said Saba Long, executive director of Atlanta Civic Circle, a nonprofit, solutions-journalism entity launched in January 2021. “We welcomed the opportunity to partner with the AJC team and produce a voter guide that ensures Georgians better understand the candidates offering themselves up for public service and encourages all Georgia voters to exercise their right to participate in the democratic process.”
Georgia Decides is accessible on both ajc.com and atlantaciviccircle.org.
Data for Georgia Decides was produced, in part, by Govpack, an open source tool and research service that seeks to increase transparency and accessibility around elections and public officials.
