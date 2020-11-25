Georgia recount costs some counties hundreds of thousands of dollars

That recount entered its second day Wednesday and must be completed by midnight Dec. 2.

In Fulton County, about 50 workers tallied ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center Wednesday. They’re scheduled to work through 5 p.m., then they’ll take a break for the Thanksgiving holiday before resuming on Saturday morning.

Chairman Robb Pitts said the county hopes to finish counting on Saturday so Fulton can shift its attention to next week’s special elections for Congressional District 5 and state Senate District 39.

“The eyes of the world are focused on Fulton County, Georgia,” Pitts said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “Believe me, we accept that challenge.”

Counting was also under way in other metro Atlanta counties. Cobb County officials say they do not currently plan to work this weekend, but they will reassess that plan by end of today. DeKalb will work today, resume Friday and work through the weekend. Gwinnett County will see how much progress it makes today before determining whether it will count this weekend.

Even as the counting began, Trump and his supporters continued to criticize the process. They have demanded a recount that includes scrutinizing voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes to detect voter fraud.

On Monday the president renewed his call to verify signatures, claiming – without any evidence – that it would show “tens of thousands of fraudulent and illegal votes.”

The Secretary of State’s Office has said Trumps request is impossible.

County election officials verify voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes by comparing them to the signatures that voters used when they registered. But after that, the ballots are separated from the envelope containing the signature.

The goal of that practice is to protect the secrecy of voters’ ballots — secrecy guaranteed by the Georgia Constitution. Once the ballots are separated from the envelope, they can’t be matched back to the envelopes with the voters’ signature again.

Critics of the election in Georgia have not fared well in court. Last week a federal judge rejected a request to prevent state officials from certifying the election. Among other things, the lawsuit claimed signature matching for absentee ballots was not done properly. The judge said he saw no evidence of irregularities that affected more than a nominal number of votes.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign claimed that late mail-in ballots were being improperly counted in Savannah. A Chatham County judge dismissed the lawsuit for lack of evidence.

Georgia officials this week continued to push back on accusations that the election is tainted. On Tuesday Gov. Brian Kemp blasted “baseless attacks” that suggested he and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had been involved in voter fraud.

In an opinion article published Wednesday in USA Today, Raffensperger said he and his family had voted for Trump and donated to his campaign, “and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”