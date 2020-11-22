Trump formally requests recount in Georgia

On Saturday Trump’s campaign continued to make unsubstantiated claims that Georgia’s official results are tainted.

“Let’s stop giving the people false results,” the campaign said. “There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”

Biden campaign spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said a recount “will simply reaffirm Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia a third time.”

“Last week’s recount reaffirmed what we already knew: Georgia voters selected Joe Biden to be their next president,” Rothenberg said. “As the secretary of state said, there is no reason to believe there are widespread errors or fraud and the Trump campaign has no evidence to back up their baseless claims.”

The recount is expected to begin next week. It’s unclear how long it will take to complete.