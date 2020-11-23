Georgia election official pours cold water on signature audit

The recount could begin Tuesday and be completed next week. State officials expect to release more details Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, the president and his allies have cast doubt on the integrity of the election in Georgia. Trump has disparaged a full hand recount of the results released last week because it did not include confirming that the signatures of voters who cast absentee ballots are legitimate.

Local election officials verify voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes by comparing them with the signatures that voters used when they registered. But after that, the ballots are separated from the envelope containing the signature.

The goal is to protect the secrecy of voters’ ballots — secrecy guaranteed by the Georgia Constitution. Once the ballots are separated from the envelope, it’s impossible to match ballots back to voters to check their signatures again.

That didn’t stop Trump’s campaign from repeating the demand on Saturday in a statement announcing its petition for another recount.

“Let’s stop giving the people false results,” the campaign said. “There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”

Kemp and the Republican Party have called for something different: an audit that would check the signature matching of local officials. Sterling said such an audit is feasible.

That’s because local officials keep the ballot envelopes after the ballots have been removed. Auditors could essentially repeat the work already done by local officials, comparing the signatures on the envelopes to those on the voters’ registrations.

But Sterling said such an audit would not be easy. He said it’s not clear who would conduct such an audit, who would pay for it and exactly how it would be conducted. And he said there’s no evidence it’s needed.

“There’s no specific evidence that anybody has brought to us that anybody has done anything wrong,” he said.

Sterling said the secretary of state’s office has not ruled out a signature audit. But he said it would likely take a court order to make it happen.