Georgia election official pours cold water on signature audit

The Georgia secretary of state’s office Monday poured cold water on calls for more scrutiny of voter signatures to root out potential fraud on absentee ballots cast in the presidential election.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for checking voter signatures as part of a recount in the race, which he lost to Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes. And Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Republican Party have called for auditing voter signatures to double-check the work of local election workers.
But at a press conference Monday, a top state election official confirmed it would be impossible to fulfill Trump’s request. And though the kind of audit sought by the governor is technically feasible, the election official said there is no specific evidence of wrongdoing to warrant more scrutiny of voter signatures.
“We can’t open investigations based on generalized, `we’re not happy with the outcome’” of the election, said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager. “If somebody comes to us with specific evidence, we investigate that.”
Sterling’s comments came as Georgia is preparing for another recount in the presidential election in response to a request Trump filed Saturday. Under state law, Trump can request the recount because Biden won by a margin of less than half a percent.
The recount could begin Tuesday and be completed next week. State officials expect to release more details Monday afternoon.
In the meantime, the president and his allies have cast doubt on the integrity of the election in Georgia. Trump has disparaged a full hand recount of the results released last week because it did not include confirming that the signatures of voters who cast absentee ballots are legitimate.
Local election officials verify voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes by comparing them with the signatures that voters used when they registered. But after that, the ballots are separated from the envelope containing the signature.
The goal is to protect the secrecy of voters’ ballots — secrecy guaranteed by the Georgia Constitution. Once the ballots are separated from the envelope, it’s impossible to match ballots back to voters to check their signatures again.
That didn’t stop Trump’s campaign from repeating the demand on Saturday in a statement announcing its petition for another recount.
“Let’s stop giving the people false results,” the campaign said. “There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”
Kemp and the Republican Party have called for something different: an audit that would check the signature matching of local officials. Sterling said such an audit is feasible.
That’s because local officials keep the ballot envelopes after the ballots have been removed. Auditors could essentially repeat the work already done by local officials, comparing the signatures on the envelopes to those on the voters’ registrations.
But Sterling said such an audit would not be easy. He said it’s not clear who would conduct such an audit, who would pay for it and exactly how it would be conducted. And he said there’s no evidence it’s needed.
“There’s no specific evidence that anybody has brought to us that anybody has done anything wrong,” he said.
Sterling said the secretary of state’s office has not ruled out a signature audit. But he said it would likely take a court order to make it happen.