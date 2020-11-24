X

Fulton’s three days of early voting for Senate District 39 underway

People vote at the Wolf Creek Library in South Fulton on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER /SPECIAL TO THE AJC
People vote at the Wolf Creek Library in South Fulton on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER /SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a year filled with odd elections, another oddity is underway.

Early voting began Monday in the contest to fill the Senate District 39 seat, and early voting will end Wednesday. Election Day is Dec. 1. An early voting period usually runs three weeks — not three days.

The race is between Democrats Sonya Halpern and Linda Pritchett to fill the seat left open by Nikema Williams. Williams succeeds Civil Rights hero U.S. Rep. John Lewis after he died in July. She was elected Nov. 3 and begins her term in the 5th Congressional District seat in January.

But due to state elections procedure, either former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin or former Atlanta city councilman Kwanzaa Hall will fill that seat for just a few weeks. Their election is also on Dec. 1.

Senate District 39 spans from north Buckhead, snaking roughly 20 miles along Interstate 85 down to past Hapeville. The 5th Congressional District arguably covers most of what people think when they say “Atlanta” — including portions of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

As if that wasn’t mind-boggling enough, those who live in both Senate District 39 and the 5th Congressional District will have to vote twice. They will check in twice and vote on two different machines.

Many elected and appointed Fulton County officials have expressed concern over the confusing process, but they have been told by attorneys that the rules are the rules.

To vote early in the Senate District 39 race, head to these locations between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Wednesday:

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main St.

College Park, Ga. 30337

East Point Library

2757 Main St.

East Point, Ga. 30344

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, Ga. 30331

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City, Ga. 30291

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30306

