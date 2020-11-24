Fulton’s three days of early voting for Senate District 39 underway

Early voting began Monday in the contest to fill the Senate District 39 seat, and early voting will end Wednesday. Election Day is Dec. 1. An early voting period usually runs three weeks — not three days.

The race is between Democrats Sonya Halpern and Linda Pritchett to fill the seat left open by Nikema Williams. Williams succeeds Civil Rights hero U.S. Rep. John Lewis after he died in July. She was elected Nov. 3 and begins her term in the 5th Congressional District seat in January.