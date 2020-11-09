X

In Fulton, early voting underway in runoff for John Lewis’ seat

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City councilman, and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College, advanced to the Dec. 1 runoff in the race to finish the term of U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia's 5th Congressional District.

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you are one of the 520,000 Fulton County voters who just voted and was missing flexing your civic power, there might be some good news for you.

Early voting began Monday in the contest to determine who will fill the remaining roughly month of the 5th District seat left open by the July death of Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis. His seat covers portions of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. (Check here to find out your district.)

Former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin is facing former Atlanta city councilman Kwanzaa Hall, with the winner to serve in Congress for just a few weeks.

State Sen. Nikema Williams chose not to run in this special election. But she did replace Lewis on last week’s ballot and was elected to be the next full-term representative from the 5th District.

This election will not include the attention-grabbing double Congressional contest.

For Lewis’ seat, if voters would rather not wait until the Dec. 1 Election Day, below are the early voting locations:

Sites will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 25 and on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 during the same hours. But polls will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day holiday.

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Ave. NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main St.

College Park, Ga. 30337

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, Ga. 30331

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta, Ga. 30306

