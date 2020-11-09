In Fulton, early voting underway in runoff for John Lewis’ seat

Early voting began Monday in the contest to determine who will fill the remaining roughly month of the 5th District seat left open by the July death of Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis. His seat covers portions of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. (Check here to find out your district.)

Former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin is facing former Atlanta city councilman Kwanzaa Hall, with the winner to serve in Congress for just a few weeks.