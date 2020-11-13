DeKalb estimates recount will cost county around $180,000

The numbers are very preliminary, but provide a glimpse into what counties across Georgia could be paying to complete the unprecedented risk-limiting audit.

The roughly 370,000 ballots cast in the presidential race in DeKalb were the fourth-most of any county in Georgia. A total of about 5 million ballots are being reviewed statewide during the recount, which started Friday morning in many jurisdictions and must be completed by the end of the day next Wednesday.