DeKalb estimates recount will cost county around $180,000

DeKalb County officials estimate that it will cost around $180,000 to conduct their part of a statewide manual recount of the presidential election, a tedious task mandated this week by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The numbers are very preliminary, but provide a glimpse into what counties across Georgia could be paying to complete the unprecedented risk-limiting audit.
The roughly 370,000 ballots cast in the presidential race in DeKalb were the fourth-most of any county in Georgia. A total of about 5 million ballots are being reviewed statewide during the recount, which started Friday morning in many jurisdictions and must be completed by the end of the day next Wednesday.
DeKalb, meanwhile, was spending Friday setting up operations at the former Sam’s Club store on Turner Hill Drive in Stonecrest, where it plans to start counting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the facility — which was used as an early voting site ahead of last week’s election — provides more space and allows for better social distancing than would be possible at the county’s elections office off Memorial Drive.
DeKalb’s cost estimates for the recount include about $147,000 to pay workers; about $20,000 to supply them with food and beverages; and about $12,000 for personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related precautions.
DeKalb plans to run a total of 300 workers in two eight-hour shifts each day. During each shift, 75 pairs of poll workers will sort and count presidential ballots. Work stations will be sanitized between shifts, officials said.
There will also be designated locations for public observers, monitors from the Secretary of State’s office and the media.
The DeKalb County Department of Public Safety will be on-site to secure the facility 24 hours a day, officials said. The DeKalb health department will have a presence as well, to ensure that pandemic-related precautions are maintained throughout the process.