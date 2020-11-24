Kemp decries ‘baseless attacks’ from Trump supporter

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday decried attacks against him made by a supporter of President Donald Trump who sought to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the presidential race.
Attorney Sidney Powell on Saturday made unsubstantiated claims that Republicans Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were implicated in alleged voting fraud.
“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up,” Powell told Newsmax. “We don’t know who bought their election. I’m sure it crosses party lines.”
The next day, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Powell did not work for the campaign — though she had been introduced last week as a member of Trump’s “elite strike force” to combat election fraud.
On Tuesday, Kemp responded at a press conference otherwise devoted to his COVID-19 response. Though he did not name Powell, he decried “misinformation” and “baseless attacks that are absolutely absurd.”
“These are ridiculous,” the governor said. “They only seek to breed fear, create confusion and sow discord amongst our citizens.
“Now, more than ever, we must stand up for the truth, and we need to unite around our shared values,” Kemp said. “We must ignore those who want to divide us and find a way to overcome the challenges that we all face together. I’m committed to doing that.”