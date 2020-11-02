Democrats shift in-person event to Zoom after ‘militia’ threat; Abrams tries to calm nervous supporters

She said Rome City Schools recently transitioned to virtual learning because of an increase in cases locally, and she called Trump’s decision to rally irresponsible since his events usually draw large crowds with little social distancing and few masks.

“We can’t take another reckless Trump visit or another four years of his administration’s failures," she said.

Rome resident Jessie Reed spoke about her family’s struggles with multiple cases of COVID that affected several members of her family, most severely her husband. He is a “long hauler” who has spent three months experiencing fatigue and other symptoms.

“He has gone from completely healthy to unable to function,” she said.

McCormick joins WalkAway

Rich McCormick, the Republican nominee in the 7th Congressional District, was invited to address the crowd at an event sponsored by #WalkAway, a social-media driven organization that purports to represent former Democrats concerned about the party’s movement to the left.

However, the Washington Post reported the movement, which surfaced in 2018, is directed by conservatives and not as grassroots as it claims to be. Sunday’s event in Peachtree Corners mostly featured activists within the #WalkAway organization, and McCormick was the only candidate for office advertised as attending.

McCormick is in a tight race against Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in a race for a seat that is currently held by Republic Rob Woodall but which Democrats believe they can flip blue this year.

His campaign spokesman said he spoke about the need for the Republican party to embrace people of color and immigrants and help all achieve the American Dream. He stressed his personal story being raised by a single mother and working odd jobs to help with expenses.

Former candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams speaks during a rally for Democratic nominee for Vice President Sen. Kamala Harris Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

‘We got this’

Top Georgia Democrats rolled out some of their most cutting campaign material ahead of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ stump speech in Duluth.

Senate Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff ribbed Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue for canceling the third and final televised debate, scheduled for Sunday evening, so he could appear with President Donald Trump at a rally.

“We were supposed to debate again tonight, but Senator Perdue isn’t coming. See, Senator Perdue is not just a crook – he’s a coward,” said Ossoff. “Imagine being a sitting United States Senator too afraid to face your opponent in open debate?”

(Harris also dinged Perdue, who mocked the pronunciation of her name at a Trump rally earlier this month, by spelling out the correct pronunciation of Ossoff’s name with a chuckle.)

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson joked that Harris – who visited Georgia just eight days ago – “just can’t get enough of our beautiful, soon-to-be blue state.” And Stacey Abrams urged Democrats to stay clearheaded ahead of Election Day.

“Don’t panic. We got this guys. We know what we’re facing this time,” said Abrams, adding: “If we don’t panic and don’t get out of line, we get what we deserve. That is a government for the people and by the people – and made so by the state of Georgia.”