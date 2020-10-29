Senate debate on WSB canceled after Perdue pulls out of Sunday showdown

It was the second U.S. Senate debate from Channel 2 Action News scheduled for Sunday to be canceled. A separate showdown between U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her top rivals, already rescheduled once, was scrapped this week after Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock declined to participate.

“Our goal had been to stage an event where Georgia voters would receive a fair look at the main candidates in this race,” Channel 2 stated in a note to candidates announcing the decision. “Without their participation this is not possible, and for that reason WSB-TV has made a decision to cancel Sunday’s noon debate.”

Oddly, a similar scenario played out during the heated race for governor in 2018 between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

After Trump announced he would hold a rally in Macon the Sunday before the election, Kemp pulled out of the debate to appear with the president — triggering a fierce back-and-forth between the two candidates.