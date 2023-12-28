Plaintiffs in the case had argued that the redrawn maps illegally disenfranchised Black voters by carving up a multiracial Atlanta-area district held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, but Jones rebuffed that argument. Credit: Special Credit: Special

“Redistricting decisions by a legislative body with an eye toward securing partisan advantage does not alone violate” the Voting Rights Act, wrote Jones, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. “... The court finds that the General Assembly fully complied with this court’s order requiring the creation of a majority-Black congressional district in the region of the state where vote dilution was found.”

While the decision is likely to be appealed, Jones’ ruling settles the case for now after the Republican majority crafted new districts during a special session that ended this month.

“Today’s ruling is a validation of what we put forward,” said House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican from Newington. “Now we’re going to get back to the work of lowering costs of living, improving education, expanding access to healthcare and delivering results for the people of Georgia.

Plaintiffs in the case, including civil rights organizations and religious groups, said they will continue to seek different maps.

“We believe that these maps continue to violate ... the Voting Rights Act and dilute the voting strength of Black voters,” said Rahul Garabadu, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. “But no matter what, our fight to ensure fair voting practices in Georgia will continue.”

Under the redrawn maps, the state gained additional districts with a majority of Black voters, but without many changes in partisan representation.

Jones ruled that legislators followed his requirement for an additional majority-Black congressional district in the western part of metro Atlanta.

Lawmakers also complied with his order for two more Black state Senate districts and five more Black state House districts, Jones ruled.

Jones’ decision arrived before a late January deadline for maps to be in place so election officials could have enough time to prepare for next year’s primary election.

“Judge Jones’ ruling today allows Georgia election officials to continue their preparations for a smooth, secure 2024 election with a little more certainty,” said Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.