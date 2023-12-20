Arguments in Georgia’s redistricting case being heard Wednesday

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps into law on Dec. 8.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and other Black voters and organizations say the Republican-drawn maps fall short of the judge’s order because they move voters around in a way that still denies Black voters representation. Alpha Phi Alpha, a historically Black fraternity that’s been active in civil rights causes, and other plaintiffs successfully sued the state over the 2021 maps.

Attorneys for the state say the General Assembly followed Jones’ orde.

Below are some of the arguments attorneys are likely to make during Wednesday’s hearing.

Alpha Phi Alpha, et. al. — plaintiffs

In court filings, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that state lawmakers changed districts outside of the “affected area” — meaning those in districts that were found to violate the Voting Rights Act — in addition to the districts identified by Jones.

Jones ruled in October that five congressional, 10 state Senate and 11 state House districts violated the law. The approved maps altered 11 congressional districts, 15 state Senate and 57 in the House.

In doing so, attorneys said, lawmakers created the new majority-Black districts by shifting district lines in areas where there already were majority-Black districts.

In his order, Jones said lawmakers could not eliminate any existing “minority opportunity districts,” generally defined as areas where racial minority groups are able to elect their preferred candidates by attracting some support from white voters. They also could not eliminate any existing majority-Black districts.

But attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the state “dismantled” a “minority opportunity” district with changes to Congressional District 7, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. Nonwhite voters make up a majority of the population in that district but no one race makes a majority.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — defendant

Attorneys representing the state say they followed the judge’s order by creating seven new majority-Black legislative districts and one new majority-Black congressional district.

Attorneys say lawmakers were not required to only amend the districts identified in Jones’ order. Instead, they said, affected voters needed to only live in the region that was identified by the court.

They also argue that they did not eliminate any “minority opportunity districts” because the term is undefined in Jones’ order. The state said it interpreted “minority opportunity districts” as majority-Black districts.

The question of whether multiracial coalition districts are covered by the Voting Rights Act is unsettled among appellate courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. The state argues that federal law does not protect “crossover districts,” also called “opportunity districts.”

Details on the hearing

Jones will hear testimony from three groups of plaintiffs who are challenging the maps.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Atlanta,