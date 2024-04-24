Biden grants clemency to Douglasville man, other nonviolent drug offenders

A convicted low-level cocaine dealer who now lives in Georgia was pardoned by President Joe Biden on Wednesday as part of the latest group of nonviolent drug offenders to see their records wiped clean.
Jeffrey Alan Lewis was convicted in a Virginia federal court in 2006 of using a cellphone to facilitate drug transactions. He served six months in prison and then a year of probation.
Lewis was 40 years old when he pleaded guilty to the charges, and he has stayed out of trouble since his release, according to a White House statement. He is now 58.
“Since his release, he has been consistently employed, contributes to the community through charitable works and active community engagement, and he has built a reputation as ‘a family man,’ ” the statement said.
Lewis likely would not have spent so much time in prison under current guidelines, the statement said.
Biden, since taking office in 2021, has used his clemency powers to clear the records or reduce the sentences of nonviolent drug offenders. He commuted the sentences of five more people Wednesday.
