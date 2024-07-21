Georgia Republicans say good riddance after Biden withdraws from campaign

“This is the least democratic nomination process in American history,” Carter continued. “Washington Democrats will be held accountable for steamrolling and misleading the American people come November.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones accused the national Democratic Party of “subverting the will of their voters.”

“They can replace their nominee, but can’t change the damage they’ve done to this border and economy,” Jones wrote on X.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, continued in that theme with a series of posts on his social media accounts.

“If you pulled a ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary in your state this year and thought your vote mattered, guess what — it didn’t!” he wrote.

Some Georgia Republicans said Biden’s decision not to run for reelection was not enough.

”Joe Biden must resign from office immediately. If he is not fit to run, he is not fit to serve,” State GOP Chair Josh McKoon said in a statement.

Other Georgia Republicans focused instead on expressing support for their party’s ticket, saying Biden’s withdrawal doesn’t change the stakes of the race. During last week’s Republican National Convention, former President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance officially accepted the GOP nominations for president and vice president, respectively.

“No matter who is at the top of the Democrat ticket, the policies that have weakened our nation will not change,” U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, wrote on X. “Now, as before, we must win in November to get our country back on track!”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr even expressed well wishes for Biden as he repeated his support for the GOP’s team.

“Setting aside the political impact from today’s announcement, President Biden made the right decision for his health and we will pray for him,” Carr wrote. “No matter who the Democrats pick as their nominee, we have a duty that does not change — to keep America the greatest, strongest and freest nation in the world. Electing Republicans up and down the ticket in 2024 is the only way to achieve that goal.”