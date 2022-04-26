Eight Georgians on Biden’s first list of presidential pardons, commutations

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. “During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans.”

This is Biden’s first use of clemency power since taking office in January 2021.

As of April 12, the federal Office of the Pardon Attorney had 3,441 applications pending for pardons and 14,854 for commutations.

Georgians on Biden’s clemency list:

PARDONED

Dexter Eugene Jackson, 52, Athens

COMMUTED SENTENCES

Tellas Levallas Kennedy, Glennville

Carry Le, Duluth

Stephanie McMurphy, Adel

Rickey Wayne Norton, Augusta

Shannon Ann Norton, Augusta

Tony Lee Stanfield, Villa Rica

Courtney Donnell Zeno, Warner Robins